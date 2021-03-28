Breaking the glass ceiling: Karen Echeverria’s path to prominence

BOISE — Fifteen years ago, Karen Echeverria was on the verge of unemployment, with no college degree and three daughters to provide for — one in high school, one in college and one in rehab.

She had no clue she’d soon take over the Idaho School Boards Association and transform it into a political powerhouse for public education.

“It’s the job I was always meant to do,” Echeverria said, between sips of wine at a pub near the Idaho Statehouse. “I wish I’d found it sooner, but I probably wasn’t ready for it.”

She started at the bottom as a government secretary with a desire to “break the glass ceiling” for women in the workplace. With some luck, years of experiences and forging relationships with the right people, she compensated for a lack of higher education to land the job as ISBA’s executive director in 2007 — as a single mom with kids.

There were setbacks and breakthroughs, losses and rewards along the way. Now on the eve of retirement, Echeverria has garnered a reputation as one of the most influential and respected state education leaders of her time.