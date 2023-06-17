Jessica Harrison of Twin Falls will forever be part of U.S. Navy history: She’s the first woman — ever — to achieve the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer in the Gunner’s Mate rating.

How times have changed.

“I remember when I walked in (to my first command), I was asked if I was the new admin,” Harrison said in a U.S. Navy news release. “But I don’t hear those questions anymore. I see it becoming more commonplace to have females work in weapons fields. And I think the only way that we continue to drive that as a Navy is to remove the barriers and remove the division.”

She added, “One day, we're going to not be a Navy of firsts. I look forward to that day.”

Harrison, who has served in the Navy Reserve for 17 years, including 14 years on active duty orders with deployments to Iraq and Kuwait, was pinned during an April 28 ceremony inside the Delbert D. Black National Chief’s Mess at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. Her achievement was first publicized by the Navy this week.

Gunner’s Mate is one of the five original ratings established in The Naval Armament Act of 1794 along with Boatswain’s Mate, Quartermaster, Master-at-Arms, and Yeoman.

“This is a pretty significant accomplishment as an individual milestone, but also for the service; probably long overdue, but I couldn't be more psyched to be here to share this moment with you,” Chief of Navy Reserve, Vice Adm. John Mustin said during the ceremony. “I am thrilled that every one of you has an opportunity to reflect on this moment because we’re going to be able to look back on this and say that we were there the moment it happened.”

By achieving the rank of E-9, Harrison joins a fraction of leadership charged with bridging the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, while acting as supervisors and advocates for their Sailors, the Navy said in the release.

“I always wanted to show my children that it could be done, and I was the first of my siblings to even graduate,” said Harrison, whose sons, Logan and Trey, participated in the pinning ceremony.

The Navy didn’t allow women to lawfully work in combat roles until 1994, though women first began to serve when the Navy Nurse Corps was established by Congress in 1908, according to the release.

Harrison will work at the Chief of Naval Personnel headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.