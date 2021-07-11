Boise men charged in neo-Nazi gun case get another co-defendant. He’s in the military

The superseding indictment indicates that Maurino, Duncan, Kryscuk and an unnamed person met in Boise for live-fire weapons training somewhere outside of the city in July 2020. Duncan drove to Idaho and was seen unloading heavy boxes at Kryscuk’s home somewhere in Boise, according to federal officials. At that time Kryscuk was living in Boise and Duncan was living at an Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas.

During the training, prosecutors say, the group made a video while shooting short barrel rifles and assault-style rifles. At the end of the video, the four are seen giving a “Heil Hitler” sign and are wearing skull masks associated with the Atomwaffen Division, a terrorist neo-Nazi organization that is connected to multiple murders in the United States. The last frame of the video featured the phrase “come home white man.”

All of the men were current or former members of the military at the time of their charges. Prosecutors say Collins and Duncan are former Marines who were previously assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. At the time of the alleged crimes, Hermanson was still enlisted in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune.