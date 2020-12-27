Boise implemented new air pollution controls over decades — and it now shows

BOISE — Earlier this month, the Trump administration decided against setting tougher standards for soot emissions from cars and industrial plants.

Scientists from the Environmental Protection Agency had recommended lowering the standard by up to one fourth the current level. Reducing the limit could save between 9,000 and 34,600 lives annually, the scientists said in a draft report.

The outgoing administration officials weren’t the only ones reducing air pollution rules. In 2017, the Idaho Legislature passed a law that allowed farmers to burn fields even though they increased ozone pollution levels.

Dr. Karen Miller, a pulmonologist at St. Luke’s Medical Center, said people with lung diseases like asthma are sensitive to even moderate levels of air pollution.

“I’m seeing a lot of my patients are more aware about the air quality around us in just the last couple of years,” Miller said. “They are using the (EPA) AirNow app on their smartphones to make their decisions about whether to go outside.

“They know they can’t depend on the federal government or the state government to manage their lung disease,” Miller said.

THREAT OF AIR VIOLATION DROPS