Boise County reopened early. People worried cases would surge. They haven’t.

But the Central District Health Department, whose jurisdiction includes Boise County, has issued only recommendations, not mandates, for the county — and it’s up to businesses to decide which ones they want to follow. (The department has mandated mask use in Ada County since July.)

Mathews, for his part, provided a mask and gloves to every one of his employees — but left it up to them to decide whether to wear them. Mathews also directed his employees to sanitize door handles and other high-contact surfaces every 15 minutes.

A few blocks north, at Diamond Lil’s Steakhouse and Saloon, owner Holly Call has done her best to follow social distancing protocols. When big groups arrive, she pulls out tables to make sure the restaurant won’t be crowded.

But the hardest part of reopening amid a pandemic, she said, is the demand.

“We have too much business for our business,” she told the Statesman by phone. Her business has been short-staffed all summer.