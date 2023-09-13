The Black Mountain Fire, sparked by lightning on Aug. 20 in the Sawtooth National Forest, about 23 miles southeast of Twin Falls, had burned about 1,200 acres as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Containment was at 4%.

There were 66 personnel assigned to fire, including six engines and one helicopter.

The Forest Service is advising recreationalists and residents to avoid Oakley-Rogerson Road (Forest Road 500), or expect delays between the intersection with Rock Creek Junction and the intersection with Road 512 due to heavy traffic by fire teams.