“Why, all advertising is exaggerated. Nobody believes it”, said Coca-Cola's attorney, which inspired Coke’s Sam C. Dobbs to create a group of businesses to monitor each other’s advertising and was the beginning of the Better Business Bureau.

During Dobbs's time, early 20th-century, advertising promised consumers various outcomes; however, the claims weren’t based on any facts.

Fast forward to 2023, and if you have played any gaming apps or viewed social media recently, you have seen ads that promise you will lose weight fast or product offers that are too good to be true. The ads look authentic, and the offer is so enticing that consumers click the buy button. However, many customers are dissatisfied with their purchase after receiving the order because the product wasn’t as advertised or they never received it.

While ethical businesses follow advertising codes, the market is filled with fraudulent companies exploiting consumers. How do consumers know if the ad is false and if it is, who can they report it to?

With over 110 years of experience, the BBB still holds businesses accountable for eight standards, one of which is to advertise honestly.

The ad review starts with the BBB contacting the business and asking them for proof of the ad’s claim. If a company can’t show proof, they are asked to correct the advertising piece. When a business fails to correct false advertising, the BBB works with regulatory organizations like the Federal Trade Commission, which can bring government action against the company.

How to spot false advertising and avoid fraud

When reviewing an advertisement, consider some best practices when deciding whether to purchase:

Too good to be true offer. Everyone is looking for a great deal or a hard-to-find item. Resist the temptation to click the purchase button. Remind yourself of the laws of supply and demand. If supply is low, demand is high; then the cost will be increased.

Don’t believe everything you read. Can the product deliver the results promised? For example, with so many diet supplements on the market, it is easy to be deceived by quick weight loss promises with no change to diet or exercise. For safety reasons and long-term results, losing weight takes time, and there isn’t a magic pill. Evaluate the product and the promise to see if it is feasible.

Vet the company. There is a plethora of websites, and many are fake. Before purchasing from a company, you don’t know, check the business’s BBB profile at BBB.org. Also, Google the company’s name and put complaints, reviews, and scams in the search bar.

Think with your brain and not your heart. Before purchasing, ask yourself if you are thinking rationally (brain) or emotionally (heart). When it comes to money, decisions should be made rationally.

Look closely at the domain name to avoid impersonated websites. One-way fake websites trick people is using a domain name that is extremely close to a real business or organization’s domain name. Upon closer examination, you might notice that two letters are swapped or slightly misspelled.

Check with a safe website checker. Google’s Safe Browsing Tool can help verify the legitimacy of a website.

If you need clarification on an ad or company, contact your local BBB for guidance, where you can report a bad ad or verify a company.

Over 100 years ago, BBB was started by companies who wanted to provide consumers with honest product information, and today, the mission continues as BBB assists consumers in finding trustworthy businesses. Next time you are purchasing an item, start your search at BBB.org.