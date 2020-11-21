As indoor visits dwindle, long-term care facilities turn to pen pals

REXBURG — For months, off and on, Loretta Byington hasn’t been able to see five of her seven adult children who live just miles away from her.
She first moved into Madison Carriage Cove last summer. She had a bout of falls that left her in the hospital for a prolonged period of time.
Byington needed a place to stay for long-term care. A little more than a year into her stay, her freedom was limited when the pandemic forced facility administrators to limit visits from family and friends as they sought to stem a COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s very hard mentally to be in our room, all the time, 23 hours a day,” she said.
Come summer, some long-term care facilities had found one sort-of replacement for the eye contact, hugs and hand-holding between loved ones, unabridged by plastic film or glass windows. The stand-in? Letters to and from strangers.
Nursing homes and assisted living centers in Idaho have cycled through lockdowns as the novel coronavirus spread worsens and wanes across Idaho communities and in those very facilities, which often house medically vulnerable people who suffer serious complications from COVID-19. After months of isolation, administrators at some long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho began pen pal programs as they looked for ways for their patients to safely interact with the world outside their walls.
Byington, 63, was one of the first few who signed up.
Emily Spencer, Activities Director at Carriage Cove, had rounded up residents who were interested in participating and put out a Facebook post asking people to write them. Five residents were on board then, in late August. Each held a sign — “Will you be my Pen Pal” — with their name and a few of their interests.
The letters came in drips at first for Byington. Then they poured in.
“As I read the letters, I thought, ‘How wonderful that a person would reach out to a stranger and want to be a friend,’” Byington said. The letters she receives, she said, “makes me hopeful for how good and kind people are.”
Spencer’s day-to-day job as a recreation therapist, and Carriage Cove’s Activities Director, has her coordinating pastimes and activities for her patients.
A lot of those revolved around residents being together. Bingo has moved from everyone in the big room to some in the big room and others in their bedrooms. Likewise, the voices of family and friends have moved to phones and iPads.
When Spencer put out the call for residents, she got tons of replies. So much that, she said, “one resident was telling me the other day that I have too many pen pals.” Byington, for instance, has seven.
Long-term care centers across the country have turned to similar pen pal programs in recent months, and even in the past. Inspiration for the pen pal program in Rexburg came from seeing other facilities do it.
It’s spreading across the region too. Tera Fellows is an ombudsman for long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho. She’s paid by the state to investigate complaints from patients or residents in those facilities. She spends her days talking to people.
She saw Carriage Cove’s Facebook post in late August and put out her own call for pen pals.
Of the 36 total long-term care facilities across the nine eastern Idaho counties that Fellows works in, four are involved in the pen pal program. She said she’s paired up 16 total sets of pen pals — each with one resident in a facility here, and one non-resident.
“It’s still in the early stages,” Fellows said. “I can’t wait one day to be visiting the patients and ask them face to face if they’re still getting letters.”
