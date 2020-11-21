As indoor visits dwindle, long-term care facilities turn to pen pals

Byington, 63, was one of the first few who signed up.

Emily Spencer, Activities Director at Carriage Cove, had rounded up residents who were interested in participating and put out a Facebook post asking people to write them. Five residents were on board then, in late August. Each held a sign — “Will you be my Pen Pal” — with their name and a few of their interests.

The letters came in drips at first for Byington. Then they poured in.

“As I read the letters, I thought, ‘How wonderful that a person would reach out to a stranger and want to be a friend,’” Byington said. The letters she receives, she said, “makes me hopeful for how good and kind people are.”

Spencer’s day-to-day job as a recreation therapist, and Carriage Cove’s Activities Director, has her coordinating pastimes and activities for her patients.

A lot of those revolved around residents being together. Bingo has moved from everyone in the big room to some in the big room and others in their bedrooms. Likewise, the voices of family and friends have moved to phones and iPads.