Another EV charging station comes to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Shawn Barigar remembers his first encounter with Tesla representatives.

It was 2015, and he was the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce president. The Tesla employees were looking to build electric vehicle chargers in the strategic location of Twin Falls, about the midway point along Interstate 84 between previously existing chargers in Boise and in Tremonton, Utah.

A deal was made to have Tesla construct the eight “superchargers” at the Twin Falls Visitors Center.

“We thought it was a cool amenity,” Barigar, who was recently appointed the city's economic development director, said of the Tesla chargers.

After all, he said it was low-cost advertising that could draw Interstate 84 travelers who might end up pumping more money into the local economy, even if it was in the form of purchasing a few souvenirs from the visitor center.

The charging station might have made an unusual sight for many people unfamiliar with electric vehicles at that time, but now the popularity of electric vehicles has grown.

The chargers didn’t get a lot of use at first, Barigar said, but the last he heard, the location saw several hundred charges per month.

The latest superchargers to be installed in Twin Falls are at the Starbucks location at Bridgeview Boulevard, in partnership with Volvo Cars and ChargePoint. And more chargers are expected to be on the way as part of a government plan to improve the nation's electric vehicle infrastructure.

The latest news comes as part of Starbucks' plan to build charging stations roughly 100 miles apart at Starbucks stores to electrify a major thoroughfare that opens electric vehicle travel between the markets of Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake City and Denver, a Starbucks press release said.

“Public EV charging should be as easy as getting a great cup of coffee — and now, it can be,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer.

Unlike the Tesla chargers, which can only be used on Tesla models, any EV equipped with a standard CCS1 or CHAdeMO receptacle will be able to use the chargers at Starbucks for a fee. Drivers of Volvos will have access to the stations at no charge or at preferential rates. The ChargePoint chargers can bring the Volvo C40 Recharge, for example, from a 20% charge to a 90% charge in about 40 minutes, Starbucks said.

While many of the drivers who will be charging their vehicles will come from out of state, more Idahoans are jumping on the electric vehicle bandwagon, with numbers of registered vehicles almost doubling in a year. While the 4,500 EV cars Idahoans own are just a fraction of the 1.8 million total cars in Idaho, the state is making plans for more EV chargers, made possible with the help of federal funding.

This summer it was announced that Idaho could receive $28 million over a five-year period as part of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The state has submitted a plan and the process of investigating sites and looking at the program’s requirements is an ongoing process, said Richard Stover, the administrator for the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources.

“I envision the funding we will get under NEVI will be significant but not enough to build out the whole state,” Stover said.

Installation of a charger can cost anywhere from $150,000 to more than $1 million depending on what kind of infrastructure is needed, such as whether purchase of a transformer will be required.

“It’s a broad range, and depends on lots of different factors,” Stover said.

Under NEVI, the owner of the land, such as a business, is required to make a 20% match.

“The state of Idaho won’t be owning the land under the NEVI program,” he said.

The state will be looking to get the “best bang for our buck” as it aims to qualify for the NEVI funds, Stover said, and the chargers will be located only in designated alternative fuel corridors.