Analysis: In the absence of mandates, educators pin their hopes on vaccine messaging

If the coronavirus has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as Jeppesen said, the state’s numbers suggest that a vast majority of students, across a wide swath of rural Idaho, will head to school unvaccinated.

A race to vaccinate, and persuade skeptical Idahoans

And that’s one reason health experts are worried. Even if the coronavirus poses less of a health risk to children — as the data strongly suggests — an outbreak could spread from the school into the community. If more kids are vaccinated, that could provide a level of protection for people who cannot get the vaccine for health reasons, or children under age 12, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine.

If eligible students are going to get vaccinated before the start of the school year, now is the time, Shaw-Tulloch said Tuesday. This would give students time to get two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, three weeks apart, and have full protection before the first day of school.

The Boise School District has been trying to get out ahead of the virus, hosting five mobile vaccination clinics at junior high schools earlier this month. District spokesman Dan Hollar wasn’t sure how many students showed up for the clinics.