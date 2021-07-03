Analysis: How critical race theory turned into a political ‘bogeyman’

Before becoming executive director of The Idaho 97 Project — a newly formed group designed to counter what it considers extremism in state politics — Mike Satz was a University of Idaho law school professor. Satz taught CRT, and he says no more than a handful of Idaho instructors taught the topic. While CRT is in an unyielding national spotlight, it’s not an isolated topic. Similar lines of critical study are applied to gender, religion and the law in general.

“This idea of critically assessing the law, it moves through all sorts of areas of law,” Satz said. “It’s all about looking at these differences, and how does the law engage with people? How do our institutions engage with people?”

CRT is an esoteric graduate school- or law school-level discipline. In other words, there’s a reason why educators talk about how CRT isn’t taught in high schools, or elsewhere in the K-12 system.

But as the CRT debate has gone national and turned bitter, a specialized field of study has become a catchall talking point. In a recent explainer story on CRT, Education Week reporter Stephen Sawchuk offered an excellent analogy from the K-12 world.