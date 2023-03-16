Amid increasing reports of coyote and fox activity in the Magic Valley, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reminds recreationists to take additional precautions with their pets to reduce the risk of potential conflicts, especially during denning season.

Recent nonfatal encounters between coyotes and off-leash dogs — and another incident between a man and a fox — triggered warnings from Fish and Game.

The incidents occurred near the peak of the coyote and fox breeding season, Fish and Game said, when the animals become more territorial.

“During breeding season for any wildlife species, they can become aggressive towards people and pets,” Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said in a press release. “Our advice is to avoid known areas with coyotes and foxes and keep your dogs on-leash when in these areas.”

A coyote bit an off-leash dog near Justice Grade at Hagerman, and, at Auger Falls, coyotes aggressively approached a hiker walking her dogs, Fish and Game said. A third encounter involved a fox that approached a man walking through a large vacant lot near Fred Meyer in Twin Falls.

Coyotes and foxes are highly adaptable animals and denning can occur even in city parks or along urban river corridors, which have good hiding habitat and abundant prey species, Fish and Game said.

Coyotes are generally active at night, though they can be spotted during the day. They are naturally fearful of humans but may become more comfortable if given easy access to human food, garbage, pet food, small domestic pets, and feral cats.