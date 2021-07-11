After nearly two months missing in Boise Foothills, lost dog is found 18 miles away

Roger greeted Anderson in his own way — by promptly plopping down in her lap.

“He just came over to sniff me, and then he sat in my lap and rolled over and gave me his belly, so I knew that he remembered it was me,” Anderson said. “No one else can touch him. And I would try to walk away and he would be like, ‘No, you’re not leaving.’ ”

Seeing Roger again felt surreal, Anderson said. The whole drive home, she kept looking in the backseat to make sure he was still there.

Roger’s next stop was the vet. Miraculously, Anderson said, he weighed exactly the same as he had when he’d gone missing. He had two ticks on him and a piece of cheatgrass in an ear, but was otherwise in excellent health.

A week after coming home, Roger is still settling back in. Anderson said his separation anxiety and skittishness has regressed to where it was when she first adopted him, and she knows it will take months of hard work to help him progress. For now, she’s just enjoying every moment they have together.

“We’re just going to be training and hanging out with him and just enjoying life, because it is so good and I’m so lucky,” she said. “It’s unreal.”