After budget cuts, Boise State to found Institute for Advancing American Values

Lawmakers cut Boise State’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, by $1.5 million, which some lawmakers said would “send a message” to the university about the legislative majority’s values.

In January, Tromp was questioned pointedly about social justice at a hearing of the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, and in March the university abruptly suspended a course with roughly 1,300 students enrolled after receiving reports that at least one student was “degraded” in one of its 52 sections.

On Thursday, Tromp said that people she had never met delivered flowers and candy to her house after the January hearing.

Less than two weeks after she became president of the university in the summer of 2019, Tromp got a letter from 28 lawmakers opposing the university’s efforts to promote campus diversity.

During a discussion with one signatory, Tromp said that the legislator was worried about white students from small-town Idaho arriving on campus and being made to “feel ashamed because of things they don’t know or because of who they are.”

In response, Tromp said she doesn’t “want that kid to feel ashamed, either … I want every single student who walks on our campus to feel like it is their place.”