A year in, Idaho is paying more for new Medicaid enrollees with expensive conditions

“It was not so stressful thinking like every month that I have to come up … with enough to cover my medications,” Avalos said.

Rising costs

The 2018 Milliman report on the costs and savings of Medicaid expansion projected it would cost the state $41.9 million this year and $44.6 million next year. The new estimates are $67 million this year and the agency’s budget request for next year is $84 million, Adams said, numbers that would also increase the federal share by hundreds of millions from the report’s projections of $370.1 million and $394.9 million, respectively. Gov. Brad Little will unveil his Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal next month when the legislative session starts on Jan. 11.

“It would be premature to say what the governor’s recommendation might be, but we’re certainly looking at all options,” Adams said.

One thing that could help is that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government is paying 76% of the cost of traditional Medicaid rather than 70% as it had been before. Adams said this savings to the state could be used to cover some of the additional costs of expansion, although he said this isn’t a long-term solution.