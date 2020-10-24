A health care industry gets by 'on a shoe string.' Advocates say new state aid won't help much.

Leo Vega has been a direct care worker for almost a year. It’s been good, steady work. The regular schedule makes it easier for him to help take care of his daughter. His old job, installing drywall, paid more, but gave him less time at home.

Vega’s fiancée was pregnant when he heard about Journeys, an Idaho Falls company that serves disabled people through Medicaid-funded home and community-based services, which involve group care for patients during the day, but where patients live at home as opposed to in a congregate living facility.

Twice since March, the company suspended services and closed shop — first during the state shutdown and again later, when a COVID-19 scare surfaced. Both times, Vega went on unemployment and made more on unemployment than the $9 an hour he makes from working.

His benefits ran out just as Journeys re-opened. “Yeah,” Vega said, “you’re making more money, but you’re trying to get back to normal.”

“Everybody talked about it when we got back to work,” Vega said. “It was not a secret or anything.”

The job’s like any. “It’s definitely something else every day,” Vega said. He likes the work. His clients are his friends. One is his former classmate.