‘A grave rollback of our rights:' Idaho leaders react to the overruling of Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn landmark cases on abortion, returning decision-making on abortion to the states. Many states, including Idaho, have laws in place that will effectively ban all abortions.

The court’s decision comes about a month after Politico published a leaked draft opinion showing Supreme Court justices’ intent to overturn the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, cases that established a right to choose abortion, as well as a time frame for legal abortion and parameters for restrictions on the procedure.

The decision triggered an Idaho law that makes it a felony for health care providers to perform abortions. The only exceptions are in instances where a mother’s life is at risk because of the pregnancy or if the pregnancy was caused by incest or rape that was reported to law enforcement. According to statistics from the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, only 25% of all rapes and sexual assaults in Idaho were reported to police in 2018, which is the most recent year data was available.

In March Idaho lawmakers approved a bill that would allow some family members to sue health care providers who perform abortions for a minimum of $20,000. The law applies to any abortions performed after about six weeks when many abortion critics say an embryo’s heartbeat can be detected. Medical experts have said the heartbeat is better described as electrical activity and is often detectable before many women know they’re pregnant.

Gov. Brad Little expressed concern about the constitutionality of the bill before signing it, and Planned Parenthood quickly filed a lawsuit. The Idaho Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Aug. 3. It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen with the lawsuit in light of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Idaho Democrat, Republican leaders react

House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who chairs the Idaho Democratic Party, said in a Friday morning news release that Roe v. Wade protected Idaho from the “most extreme positions” of Republican leaders and now Idahoans are losing that protection.

“I never expected to see such a grave rollback of our rights in the 21st Century,” Necochea said in the news release. “I am shocked that young Americans just lost rights that their parents were guaranteed and for which their grandparents fought.”

Necochea said that Friday’s decision “starts the clock on a terrifying countdown here in Idaho” referring to the state’s trigger law which will go into effect in 30 days.

“This law is especially cruel because it only applies to those who don’t have the resources to find a way around it,” Necochea said. “People with means will be able to flee the state to receive abortion care, while Idahoans facing low wages, including a disproportionate share of people of color, will face involuntary pregnancy.”

While U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said the U.S. Supreme Court took a major step towards fixing a wrong decision that resulted in “the deaths of millions of unborn babies” — referring to the initial enactment of Roe v. Wade in 1973.

“The most basic right we as humans have is the right to life. I have immense empathy for any expecting mother in difficult circumstances,” Risch said in a news release. “As the greatest country in the history of human civilization, we should support those mothers to the best of our ability.”

Necochea added that Idaho Democrats will continue to fight for reproductive rights “for as long as it takes.”

“We stand with the majority of Idahoans who believe people should have access to all of the reproductive health care options available, including abortion,” Necochea said.

