4 sent to hospital after 3-vehicle crash near Jerome

Cop Lights

Police lights

JEROME — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a three-vehicle crash on I-84 that involved two semi-trucks, police say.

A 2012 Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 32-year-old Meridian woman was westbound at 8:53 p.m. at mile marker 163 near Jerome when the vehicle left the roadway, went through the median, rolled, and came to a stop in the eastbound lanes, the Idaho State Police said.

The semi-truck was then struck by an eastbound Nissan hatchback driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding, police said. The crash disabled the Nissan in the lane of travel, and the vehicle was struck by a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida.

5-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2, US 93 closed for 9 hours

The two women were flown to a hospital while the man and a passenger of the 2012 Freightliner were taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the 2012 freightliner were not wearing seatbelts, the ISP said. The drivers of the Nissan and 2023 freightliner semi-truck were both wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

