The Paul Community Church, along with the Haskin Family, have announced the four recipients of the annual Ashley Dawn Haskin scholarship awards for 2023.

The winners:

Aubrey Irons of Rathdrum, a business management major, with an emphasis in human resources.

Bryan Patterson of Paul, who will study biology as a pre-medicine degree, with a minor in history.

Kelt Studer of Rupert, a finance major.

Mary Schwartz of Ferdinand, who will pursue a degree in food and nutrition.

Photos of three of the four recipients were provided to The Voice.

The scholarship was created as a memorial to honor Haskin and the battle she fought against cancer. There have been over 60 scholarships awarded to students all over the United States since the inception of the fund in 2003, the year she would have graduated high school.

The Paul Community Church and the Haskin family will continue supporting the fight against cancer and helping further the education of individuals.