Before the Radio Rondevoo building burned in April 2022, many Hispanic community events — weddings, quinceañeras, baptisms, and concerts — were held at the historic building.

In 2021, Radio Rondevoo Event Center headlined the band Eslabon Armado, one of the biggest names in Mexican regional music.

But even though Eslabon Armado was a household name, the band wasn't who caught the attention of the crowd. It was Nueva Generación 2000 — high school students from Caldwell — who surprised the Magic Valley community.

"They performed at Radio Rondevoo before it burned down and opened for Eslabon Armado," Alex Castañeda, CEO of the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, told the Times-News. "And I think initially the people were there for Armado but personally, these kids outshined them that night. They had so much energy and knew how to draw in a crowd."

Now, Nueva Generación 2000 and other Idaho performers around the state will be back to share new music and their culture with the Magic Valley this weekend for Latino Fest.

The Hispanic chamber will host its third annual Latino Fest from 2 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 in downtown Twin Falls. The chamber's main purpose is to promote and support the Hispanic community and businesses in south-central Idaho and hope to bring in everybody in the community to bridge the gap between languages and cultures.

Castañeda said the event will be an afternoon full of activities and vendors for the event as they've done in the past.

"We want to continue to show the public a little bit of what we're about," Castañeda said. "This won't show it fully but it will show a little bit of the talent that we're bringing in all over Idaho and outside areas."

Nueva Generación 2000 is one of those talents that Castañeda will bring in on Saturday. Although they are high schoolers and recent high school graduates, they've already traveled all over the Northwest and Mexico for events and concerts.

The chamber will also have Banda Zeta as one of their headliners for the event — a regional group from Mexico, founded in 1993. They have an average of 1.5 million Spotify listeners a month and are known for their "La Niña Fresa" hit.

Los Ex de la Banda will be the main headliner for the night — 17 artists formerly part of big-name regional Mexican groups such as La Arolladora Banda El Limón, La Adictiva y El Coyote. Grupo Kanu will also perform Saturday.

"We're definitely expecting a big turnout of this year's event," Castañeda told the Times-News. "In 2019, we had just about 3,000 people in attendance and last year in 2022, we had definitely way more than 3,000 people there. Now, with two full bands performing, I'm sure the turnout will be bigger."

Latino Fest was brought to town in 2019 to help promote the cultural differences of the Magic Valley community and bring together people of all ages.

"This year will be a little bit different because we'll have Nueva Generación 2000 bringing in kids of their age to the festival. Then we have Banda Zeta, who is more old-school, bringing in the older generation," Castañeda said. "We're pulling in different talents that I think will make it fun for everybody."

Various Magic Valley vendors will be at the event selling tacos, funnel cakes, jewelry and more. Castañeda said there will also be a traditional folkloric dance from Mexico.

"Our sponsors have helped make this happen because a lot of who they represent is the Hispanic community," Castañeda said. "They make this all come out into a great event."

What's the schedule for Latino Fest? Latino Fest will start off with national anthems and a presentation from the hosts. Brittney Toral will host in English and Lucy Pulido will host in Spanish. Below is the schedule for Latino Fest: 2:15 - 2:30 p.m., Lucy Pulido 2:30 - 3 p.m., Crossing Bridges 3 - 3:15 p.m., Patty Villavicencio 3:15 - 4 p.m., Kaishon Hamann 4 - 5 p.m., Nueva Generación 2000 5 - 5:15 p.m., Break 5:15 - 6:15 p.m., Grupo Kanu 6:15 - 6:30 p.m., Break 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Banda Zeta 7:30 -7:45 p.m., Break 7:45 p.m., Los Ex de la Banda