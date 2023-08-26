Three Magic Valley men were killed in a pair of crashes in Jerome County on Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.
A one-vehicle crash in the early-morning hours closed Golf Course Road for about four hours. A 24-year-old man from Buhl, driving a 2005 Suburu Impreza, lost control of the vehicle while traveling at “a high rate of speed” and rolled several times, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died after being transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
His passenger, a 23-year-old man from Jerome, was also killed in the crash at about 2:16 a.m. east of the Blue Lakes Grade. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
A 34-year-old Wendell man was killed about 12 hours later after his 2003 Honda Accord went off westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 177 and overturned, police said. He not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Both incidents are under investigation, according to ISP.