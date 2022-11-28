2022 IHSSCA/UCA All State Soccer Teams

The 2022 3A Idaho Girls and Boys All State Soccer Teams has been announced:
3A Girls Player of the Year:
Abbi Roubideaux — 12 — Midfield — Fruitland HS
3A Girls Coach of the Year:
Kelly Feldman — Sun Valley Community School
FIRST TEAM:
Name — Year — Position — School
Amanda Dunn — 12 — Keeper — Sun Valley Community School
Gretel Huss — 12 — Defense — Sun Valley Community School
Anika Vandenburgh — 12 — Defense — Sun Valley Community School
Riley George — 11 — Defense — Fruitland HS
Alexia Medel — 12 — Defense — American Falls
Mia Hansmeyer — 11 — Midfield — Sun Valley Community School
Sophia Gibb — 11 — Midfield — Fruitland HS
Brisa Leon — 12 — Midfield — American Falls
Aliana Cruces — 9 — Midfield — American Falls
Kaylee Hunt — 12 — Forward — American Falls
Rebecca Hines — 12 — Forward — CDA Charter
Yoselin Acevedo — 12 — Forward — Wendell HS
SECOND TEAM:
Name — Year — Position — School
Leila Jackson — 10 — Keeper — American Falls
Piper Wilson — 12 — Defense — Teton HS
Heymy Orozco — 10 — Defense — Wendell HS
Zosia Bloch — 12 — Defense — Buhl HS
Alexa Sheppard — 11 — Defense — CDA Charter
Liesl Kimball — 10 — Midfield — Buhl HS
Aaliyah Orozco — 12 — Midfield — Wendell HS
Ellie Stastny — 11 — Midfield — Kimberly HS
Isabelle Tuttle — 10 — Midfield — Sugar Salem HS
Ruby Christ — 11 — Forward — Sun Valley Community School
Peyton Lathrup — 12 — Forward — McCall-Donnelly HS
Jorgia Leavens — 12 — Forward — Buhl HS
Honorable Mention
Grace Zogg — 12 — Keeper — Teton HS
Heather Owens — 12 — Defense — Sugar Salem HS
Brooke Johnson — 12 — Defense — Marsh Valley HS
Tylie Value — 12 — Defense — McCall-Donnelly HS
Payton Fritts — 12 — Midfield — Fruitland HS
Maddie Daigle — 11 — Midfield — CDA Charter
Kaiya Wave — 12 — Midfield — McCall-Donnelly HS
Kamailee Singh — 10 — Forward — Marsh Valley HS
Allie Christensen — 10 — Forward — Sugar Salem HS
IHSSCA/USC 3A Idaho Boys All State:
3A Boys Player of the Year
Devin Peterson — 12 — Forward — Sugar Salem HS
3A Boys Coach of the Year
Scott Terry — Sugar Salem HS
FIRST TEAM:
Name — Year — Position — School
Blake Currey — 12 — Keeper — Sun Valley Community School
Jacob Llewellyn — 12 — Defense — Sugar Salem HS
Brayan Ramirez — 12 — Defense — Wendell HS
Marco Ponce — 12 — Defense — American Falls HS
Angel Heredia — 12 — Defense — Kimberly HS
Diego Torres — 12 — Midfield — Wendell HS
Santiago Hurtado — 12 — Midfield — Wendell HS
Mason Kinghorn — 12 — Midfield — Sugar Salem HS
Cort Stoddard — 12 — Forward — Sugar Salem HS
Jackson Fisher — 12 — Forward — Kimberly HS
SECOND TEAM:
Michael Torres — 12 — Keeper — Wendell HS
Sawyer Mitchell — 11 — Keeper — Teton HS
Sebastian Lerner — 11 — Defense — Sun Valley Community School
Charlie Comfort — 12 — Defense — Teton HS
Ben Child — 12 — Defense — Kimberly HS
Russell Stumph — 12 — Defense — Community School
Tegan Newlan — 12 — Midfield —Kimberly HS
Jon Bredal — 12 — Midfield — Teton HS
Nils Galloway — 12 — Midfield — Sun Valley Community School
Rylan Pate — 12 — Forward — McCall Donnelly HS
Nick Eastman — 12 — Forward — Bonners Ferry HS