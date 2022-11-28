 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 IHSSCA/UCA All State Soccer Teams

Girls Soccer - Wendell Vs. Filer

Filer's Chloe Armstrong (18) goes up against Wendell's Aaliyah Orozco during their match Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Filer. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The 2022 3A Idaho Girls and Boys All State Soccer Teams has been announced:

3A Girls Player of the Year:

Abbi Roubideaux — 12 — Midfield — Fruitland HS

3A Girls Coach of the Year:

Kelly Feldman — Sun Valley Community School

FIRST TEAM:

Name — Year — Position — School

Amanda Dunn — 12 — Keeper — Sun Valley Community School

Gretel Huss — 12 — Defense — Sun Valley Community School

Anika Vandenburgh — 12 — Defense — Sun Valley Community School

Riley George — 11 — Defense — Fruitland HS

Alexia Medel — 12 — Defense — American Falls

Mia Hansmeyer — 11 — Midfield — Sun Valley Community School

Sophia Gibb — 11 — Midfield — Fruitland HS

Brisa Leon — 12 — Midfield — American Falls

Aliana Cruces — 9 — Midfield — American Falls

Kaylee Hunt — 12 — Forward — American Falls

Rebecca Hines — 12 — Forward — CDA Charter

Yoselin Acevedo — 12 — Forward — Wendell HS

SECOND TEAM:

Name — Year — Position — School

Leila Jackson — 10 — Keeper — American Falls

Piper Wilson — 12 — Defense — Teton HS

Heymy Orozco — 10 — Defense — Wendell HS

Zosia Bloch — 12 — Defense — Buhl HS

Alexa Sheppard — 11 — Defense — CDA Charter

Liesl Kimball — 10 — Midfield — Buhl HS

Aaliyah Orozco — 12 — Midfield — Wendell HS

Ellie Stastny — 11 — Midfield — Kimberly HS

Isabelle Tuttle — 10 — Midfield — Sugar Salem HS

Ruby Christ — 11 — Forward — Sun Valley Community School

Peyton Lathrup — 12 — Forward — McCall-Donnelly HS

Jorgia Leavens — 12 — Forward — Buhl HS

Honorable Mention

Grace Zogg — 12 — Keeper — Teton HS

Heather Owens — 12 — Defense — Sugar Salem HS

Brooke Johnson — 12 — Defense — Marsh Valley HS

Tylie Value — 12 — Defense — McCall-Donnelly HS

Payton Fritts — 12 — Midfield — Fruitland HS

Maddie Daigle — 11 — Midfield — CDA Charter

Kaiya Wave — 12 — Midfield — McCall-Donnelly HS

Kamailee Singh — 10 — Forward — Marsh Valley HS

Allie Christensen — 10 — Forward — Sugar Salem HS

IHSSCA/USC 3A Idaho Boys All State:

3A Boys Player of the Year

Devin Peterson — 12 — Forward — Sugar Salem HS

3A Boys Coach of the Year

Scott Terry — Sugar Salem HS

FIRST TEAM:

Name — Year — Position — School

Blake Currey — 12 — Keeper — Sun Valley Community School

Jacob Llewellyn — 12 — Defense — Sugar Salem HS

Brayan Ramirez — 12 — Defense — Wendell HS

Marco Ponce — 12 — Defense — American Falls HS

Angel Heredia — 12 — Defense — Kimberly HS

Diego Torres — 12 — Midfield — Wendell HS

Santiago Hurtado — 12 — Midfield — Wendell HS

Mason Kinghorn — 12 — Midfield — Sugar Salem HS

Cort Stoddard — 12 — Forward — Sugar Salem HS

Jackson Fisher — 12 — Forward — Kimberly HS

SECOND TEAM:

Michael Torres — 12 — Keeper — Wendell HS

Sawyer Mitchell — 11 — Keeper — Teton HS

Sebastian Lerner — 11 — Defense — Sun Valley Community School

Charlie Comfort — 12 — Defense — Teton HS

Ben Child — 12 — Defense — Kimberly HS 

Russell Stumph — 12 — Defense — Community School

Tegan Newlan — 12 — Midfield —Kimberly HS

Jon Bredal — 12 — Midfield — Teton HS

Nils Galloway — 12 — Midfield — Sun Valley Community School

Rylan Pate — 12 — Forward — McCall Donnelly HS

Nick Eastman — 12 — Forward — Bonners Ferry HS

