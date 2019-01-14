DENVER (AP) — Newmont Mining will buy Canada’s Goldcorp for $10 billion, creating the world’s biggest gold miner.
The combined company could log gold production of 6 million to 7 million ounces over a decade and recognize $100 million in annual pre-tax savings.
Miners are consolidating as gold becomes more expensive to procure. Barrick Gold said it would by Randgold for more than $6 billion just four months ago.
Newmont will acquire each share of Goldcorp Inc. for 0.3280 of its own, plus another 2 cents per share. Shareholders of Newmont Mining Corp. will own 65 percent of the combined business, with Goldcorp shareholders owning 35 percent.
The acquisition, expected to close in the second quarter, must still be approved by shareholders as well as regulators in Europe, Canada, South Korea and Mexico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.