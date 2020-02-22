New tick-borne disease challenges Virginia cattlemen

"We didn't know to test for it," she said. "It has been a learning curve."

As for the disease in Virginia, experts have no idea how the infected tick got here, whether it traveled on a bird, a suitcase or another vector, she said.

"It's hard to say for sure where it came from," said Weakley-Scott, who owns and cares for a cattle herd in Madison with her husband, Roger.

TERRIBLE TOLL

Last September, T. orientalis infected a group of cows in Madison that she cared for, Weakley-Scott said. It caused a big "abortion storm" in the animals, causing the herd of 40 adults to lose 24 calves, she said. Six cows died.

"That was devastating," she said. "For a producer to lose half their calves, that's the only income they may have."

Experts tested for the normal things—bacteria, and a protozoa carried by coyotes, mice and cats, Weakley-Scott said. But no dice.

Then a veterinarian in Harrisonburg said, why not check for T. orientalis?

A sample sent to Dr. Lahmers at Virginia Tech proved positive, she said. When cattle are necropsied, signs of the disease on internal organs look yellow, like jaundice.