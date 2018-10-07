BOISE (AP) — Idaho will be awarded a grant for $7.4 million to establish a new State Veterans Cemetery in Southeast Idaho, announced Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter in a release.
This will be Idaho’s third Veterans Cemetery, including the current cemetery in Boise and proposed National Rural Veterans Cemetery under construction in Buhl.
“This is a tremendous investment that will go a long way towards properly recognizing and preserving what will be hallowed ground for some of our unsung heroes and patriots” said Otter. “The First Lady and I celebrate this milestone with our veterans and their families who will soon have a facility in eastern Idaho dedicated to recognizing the sacrifice of those men and women who heard the call and gave up a portion of their lives to defend freedom.”
The new State Veterans Cemetery will be located on 40 acres of farmland adjacent to State Hospital South in Blackfoot, according to the release.
Construction will begin with development of 23 acres and include 500 preplaced crypts, 400 columbarium niches and 150 in-ground burial plots. Beginning stages of construction will also include a main entrance, committal shelter, in-ground cremains burial areas, roads, a maintenance facility, an assembly area and supporting infrastructure.
The project is expected to to break-ground by the summer of 2019.
“I am proud of the work team Idaho Division of Veterans Services has done to secure this grant for the state of Idaho, and for southeastern Idaho's Veterans,” said Marv Hagedorn, chief administrator of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.
