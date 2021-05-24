New State Board president aims to draw Idaho’s leaders back into consensus over education priorities

Liebich had only been on the State Board for a year when he agreed to take over as president. He replaces outgoing president Debbie Critchfield, who last week announced her candidacy for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“Kurt has my full faith and confidence,” Critchfield told EdNews. “He is a common-sense, clear-thinking person and his business clearly puts him in a position to look at things in a strategic way.”

Liebich wanted his voice in Idaho’s education debate, as the K-12 and higher education systems confront pandemic recovery and political turmoil.

“I’m really concerned about the attack that our education systems are under, both at the K-12 and higher ed levels, from voices that I’m not sure what their intentions are,” Liebich said. “It has the potential to be very damaging to Idaho’s education system.”

At the K-12 level, Liebich means allegations schools are “indoctrinating” youth with a focus on social justice and teaching critical race theory. Lawmakers concerned about these anecdotal claims held education budgets hostage this legislative session.