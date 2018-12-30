One of the very first stories I wrote after arriving at the Times-News in July was the recap of just the second high school sporting event I’d covered.

Declo, the defending 2A football state champion, was taking on Sugar-Salem on Aug. 24. All the hype had been surrounding this fantastic team and its star player, senior running back Keegan Duncan, who is set to play at Boise State next year.

Instead of watching Duncan and Declo dominate, I watched on as he left the game at the start of the second half with an injury while the Hornets trailed. However, led by senior quarterback McKay Breshears, Declo rallied back for a 16-14 victory.

Not only was it a thrilling game, and a special introduction to Idaho high school football for a new reporter, but, as I later found out, it was Breshears’ first football game since his mother’s passing in February. He was the star of the show, and Duncan later said he believed his injury happened for a reason, so his best friend could shine.

Behind Breshears and Duncan, the Hornets went on to end the season as unbeaten state champions for the second straight year.

