JEROME — Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers has provided raw milk to the dairy-processing community since the mid-1980s. This month, the company will put its new multi-million dollar processing facility to work.

The company, a raw-milk cooperative of 30 dairy farms owned by 22 dairymen, was the first milk marketing co-op in the state, said CEO Alan Stutzman, who joined the company in 1996.

In 2005, Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers purchased its current property in Jerome and planned to build a condensing plant to remove the water out of the milk product. The company, however, put those plans on the back burner when the Great Recession hit.

Magic Valley Quality Milk Products

Pipes are installed in the new milk processing plant Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Magic Valley Quality Milk Products in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The company vertically integrated in 2012 when it began to haul its own milk, Stutzman said. Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers grew from five employees to 30 when it hired drivers for its offshoot, Magic Valley Quality Milk Transport.

The transportation side of the operation has 20 semi-tractors and tankers, he said.

When the co-op recuperated from the recession, it reactivated its plan to build a condensing plant, Stutzman said. In February, its $20 million investment will begin producing ultra-filtered skim milk, condensed skim milk and cream.

Magic Valley Quality Milk will employ another 15 people when the new condensing plant goes online, he said.

Magic Valley Quality Milk Products

Magic Valley Quality Milk Products continues construction on their new milk processing plant Wednesday, Jan. 16, in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The company hauls about 3 million pounds of milk per day from local dairy co-op members, he said. After the expansion, two-thirds of that — about 234,000 gallons per day — will be shipped out to customers in Idaho, Utah, Nevada and California, while a third of the raw milk will be condensed and processed into skim milk and cream at Magic Valley Quality Milk.

It’s hard to quantify the co-op’s contribution to the community, Stutzman said. Cooperative members contribute individually.

But with the expansion of the facility and additional employees, “we’ll be working on that,” he said.

The company’s latest expansion is a significant investment in processing, Williams said.

“Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers is one of our mainstays,” City Administrator Mike Williams said. “It’s been cool to see them evolve as a company.”

Magic Valley Quality Milk Products

OTR Operations Manager Ricky Jones gives a tour of the new milk processing plant Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Magic Valley Quality Milk Products in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

