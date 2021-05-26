New pharmacy director at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital

BURLEY — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital officials named Jeff Rasmussen, PharmD, MBA, as pharmacy director.

Before taking the position at Intermountain Healthcare, Jeff served as the pharmacy director for Banner Health in Arizona and as a clinical pharmacist with Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

“I grew up in Utah so I saw firsthand how great Intermountain Healthcare was,” Rasmussen said. “So when the opportunity presented itself I was excited to join the team.”

Rasmussen’s educational background includes earning his PharmD at Idaho State University, a two-year residency at Banner Health in Phoenix, Arizona which included a focus in health administration. He also earned an MBA at Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, and his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to the Cassia Regional team,” Bowen Harris, nurse administrator said. “We will benefit from Jeff’s extensive knowledge, leadership experience, and commitment to helping people reach their best health.”

Jeff and his wife, Shawna Seamons Rasmussen, have five kids who go to Declo schools and are active in basketball, football and volleyball. Shawna is originally from the Burley area. In their free time their family enjoys hiking, biking, fishing and hunting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0