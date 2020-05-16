New Mexico cattle ranchers fear 'demise' of industry

“This one may be one of the worst, because of the prices and the uncertainty of it,” he said.

Gerald’s nephew, Matt Reitzel, works for his uncle on the ranch year-round and guides herds across 20,000 acres of the Carson National Forest, just north of Ojo Caliente. It’s not yet summer, but the ground is already bone dry and the dirt feels like sand.

“This is shaping up to be a nasty summer,” Reitzel said. ‘We’d still be in the mud, usually.”

A man then drove up to the cowboys in an all-terrain vehicle and told them a mountain lion had killed one of their calves. A look of tempered frustration swept over their faces.

“We’ve always had something difficult to face,” Gerald Chacon said. “That’s just the nature of living here and being in this industry.”

That experience shows in how they maintain their herd. They manage to find their cattle across a vast landscape, guiding them to various wells and pastures, using only memory and tracks. So far, the virus has not impacted their work.

But Gerald fears that if prices don’t rise by October, he may not be able to pass on the herd to his nephew and their operation won’t continue.