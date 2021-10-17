New law allows bass to be farm-raised, sold in markets

The legislation was based on economics. Farm-raised largemouth bass is valued at $5.75 per pound, a 90% increase from 2013, and 195 farms reported producing largemouth bass for food in 2018 for a total value of $27 million, the FWC told TCPalm.

In Florida, bass is a restricted-species protected from becoming a commercially harvested commodity, like snook and redfish.

Why isn’t this a good idea?

Under the new law, the FWC must develop a policy to allow for farm-raised bass sales, but some commissioners oppose the measure, saying it should remain a sport fish.

“I don’t think we should do this,” said Commissioner Gary Lester of Oxford. “Yes, we do have an aquaculture industry. We have a lot of fish and a lot of jobs in it. But the largemouth bass has a special iconic place in our state and in our economy.”

If a farm-raised bass escapes into a lake, will there be a genetic corruption of the unique Florida strain, Lester worried.