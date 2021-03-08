New infections, outbreaks slow in Idaho long-term care facilities

A presenter with U of I’s ECHO program with skilled nursing facilities, Dr. Megan Dunay, medical director at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home, said it’s too soon to say whether facilities are fully protected once “80 out of 100 or 99 out of 100 residents” are vaccinated.

“We simply don’t know enough about this virus. It’s only been a year,” Dunay said. “... We don’t know what two years from now looks like. We don’t know what six months from now looks like. What we do know is that our infection control and prevention practices are working. And we need to remain vigilant about that. We know that the threat to residents in these facilities is staff. And staff, it’s not their fault, right? It’s community transmission. The threat to staff is community transmission and positivity rates.”

“Everything that happens outside the walls of these facilities has profound implications for the people inside these walls,” Dunay said.

For now, Johnson said his facility in Idaho Falls is playing it safe but enjoying the lull. Families can schedule masked visits with screenings during the day in residents’ rooms, while they used to have “window visits,” Johnson said.

But he’s ready if the virus creeps back in.

“If we do have even one resident test positive in the building for the foreseeable future, we have to go right back to how it was,” Johnson said.