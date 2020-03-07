New data shows stagnant go-on rate

Idaho’s “go-on” rate remains largely unchanged from years past, according to new State Board of Education data.

About 44.8 percent of seniors who graduated in spring 2019 went straight to college in the fall, according to board calculations.

That’s almost identical to the 44.6 percent go-on rate for the class of 2018 reported a year ago.

Over time, the State Board expects these numbers to increase slightly, spokesman Mike Keckler said. The initial go-on rate reported each spring tends to inch up a few percentage points in the course of the next year, as the board gets updated information from colleges and universities.

For example, the State Board recently updated the immediate go-on rate for the class of 2018.

Updated data shows that 48.2 percent of Idaho’s graduating class of 2018 immediately enrolled in a two- or four-year school just months after graduating high school. That’s almost 4 percentage points higher than the rate first calculated last spring.

Over a year’s time, Keckler expects the 2019 number will improve the same way.