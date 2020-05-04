Nevada wants casinos' plans to open

LAS VEGAS — When Nevada casinos eventually reopen, customer numbers will be cut in half, nightclubs will remain closed, convention groups will be limited and gamblers will have to keep safe distances apart, according to new rules from state gambling regulators.

“Plans should ... address how licensees will disinfect cards and chips,” the Nevada Gaming Control Board guidelines said.

Table games should be limited to three players for blackjack, six for craps, four for roulette and four for poker. Chairs could be removed from every second slot machine.

Casino supervisors and managers have to prevent patrons from congregating in groups around tables.

“We’re definitely going to require a lot of our licensees. They understand they need to get it right,” board Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan said Monday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has not announced an opening date, but the guidelines issued Friday require casino operators to “create and implement” — at least seven days in advance — detailed plans for sanitizing everything from table game seats to guest room door handles and TV remotes to restaurant menus and escalator rails.