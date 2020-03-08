Nevada high court defends Tahoe bear activists' free speech

Lackey, the state’s point person dealing with conflicts between bears and people, filed a defamation lawsuit in 2017 against Stark, the Bear League activist group and two others. It accused them of mounting a “vicious and calculated effort to damage his reputation and jeopardize his employment.”

Although the named defendants didn’t necessarily write the Facebook posts, Lackey argued they’re ultimately responsible for repeated comments that are false and “designed to incite public rage.”

The activists said their criticism of Lackey’s trapping and occasional euthanizing of black bears was constitutionally protected free speech about a volatile public controversy. They maintain the bears have as much right to the woods as the tourists and the expansive summer homes that encroach on their native habitat in the Sierra Nevada.

Lackey long has blamed humans, not the bears, for the conflicts usually traced to people who fail to properly secure their garbage. For years, he’s pushed unsuccessfully for ordinances mandating bear-proof trash bins to guard against the animals, which sometimes break into cars and homes — especially during drought years — to satisfy their daily caloric intake equivalent to 80 cheeseburgers.