Nevada distilleries turning hooch into hand sanitizer

“I never thought in a million years that we would be making something that supplies the health system,” Adams said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

As of Saturday, Nevada had 621 coronavirus cases with 10 deaths.

Many of the local distilleries have had to lay off employees, due to the statewide shutdown of all non-essential businesses.

One problem, so far, has been obtaining materials needed to make and distribute sanitizer, such as plastic and glass bottles.

Michael Moberly at Ferino said re-using bottles could be an option, as well as using buckets so that purchasers can use and re-fill their own bottles.

“All the plastic bottles across the country are gone,” Moberley said.

Moberley said Ferino is making sanitizer according to WHO standards — pharmacy grade at about 75-80% alcohol, with peroxide and not aloe vera.