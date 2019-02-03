TWIN FALLS — It runs in the family.
The Con Paulos Chevrolet dates back generations, and the family doesn’t plan on slowing down.
Gus A. Paulos started his car dealership business in 1922 in Magna, Utah. His son, Pete Paulos, carried on the family business for 42 years in Magna and Salt Lake City. Con Paulos, Pete’s son, moved away from Utah and started his own dealership, Con Paulos Chevrolet, in Jerome in 1979. Now, Con’s son Costa Paulos works as the general sales manager in Con Paulos Chevrolet.
“My dad saw a lot of economic growth in the state of Idaho,” Costa said.
Con Paulos Chevrolet has donated to local nonprofits like Sleep In Heavenly Peace and Santa’s Cause Inc. The dealership hosts an annual Charity Fishing Derby, with the money going to local women’s shelters.
The Con Paulos dealership’s website has a donation request page open for anyone to fill out. The dealership does what it can to help the community that helps it.
“We always had the mentality of helping the community and they’ll help us,” Costa said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.