Saturday, July 11, 2015

TWIN FALLS — It runs in the family.

The Con Paulos Chevrolet dates back generations, and the family doesn’t plan on slowing down.

Gus A. Paulos started his car dealership business in 1922 in Magna, Utah. His son, Pete Paulos, carried on the family business for 42 years in Magna and Salt Lake City. Con Paulos, Pete’s son, moved away from Utah and started his own dealership, Con Paulos Chevrolet, in Jerome in 1979. Now, Con’s son Costa Paulos works as the general sales manager in Con Paulos Chevrolet.

“My dad saw a lot of economic growth in the state of Idaho,” Costa said.

Con Paulos Chevrolet has donated to local nonprofits like Sleep In Heavenly Peace and Santa’s Cause Inc. The dealership hosts an annual Charity Fishing Derby, with the money going to local women’s shelters.

The Con Paulos dealership’s website has a donation request page open for anyone to fill out. The dealership does what it can to help the community that helps it.

“We always had the mentality of helping the community and they’ll help us,” Costa said.

Community collects turkeys at event

60 Hours to Fight Hunger — sponsored by South Central Community Action Partnership, Con Paulos, KMVT and other community leaders — cut the red ribbon along with the Twin Falls Chamber’s Ambassador in 2016. Turkeys were collected to help the less fortunate in the community.

 COURTESY PHOTO

