2nd annual Focus on Youth to showcase local talent

RUPERT — The 2nd Annual Focus on Youth, set for March 13-14, will feature local Minidoka County students through the 12th grade, highlighting their unique talents and abilities.

The event, to take place at the Historic Wilson Theater, will be presented by the Friends of the DeMary Library, and be co-sponsored by Dr. Kenneth Cox and the Minidoka County School District.

“We would hope the community realizes the effort and courage it takes for these young men and women who are on that stage,” says Krystal Waters, one of the event's organizers. “For $10, families, teachers and neighbors are being treated to some extraordinary talent. It is well worthwhile to come and spend a few hours out of your day to support these young people. The host of hosts, Gary Schorzman, has honored us by agreeing to be master of ceremonies for the 2nd Annual Focus on Youth. He is a remarkable MC and we are very fortunate to have him, his support and his dedication.”

Performances will be featured in the categories of dance, vocals, bands, choirs, cheerleaders, sport groups, comedians and magicians. The works of artists, writers and sculptors will be on display upstairs. The times of the event will be Friday, March 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) and Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. (doors open at noon).