2nd annual Focus on Youth to showcase local talent

RUPERT — The 2nd Annual Focus on Youth, set for March 13-14, will feature local Minidoka County students through the 12th grade, highlighting their unique talents and abilities.
The event, to take place at the Historic Wilson Theater, will be presented by the Friends of the DeMary Library, and be co-sponsored by Dr. Kenneth Cox and the Minidoka County School District.
“We would hope the community realizes the effort and courage it takes for these young men and women who are on that stage,” says Krystal Waters, one of the event's organizers. “For $10, families, teachers and neighbors are being treated to some extraordinary talent. It is well worthwhile to come and spend a few hours out of your day to support these young people. The host of hosts, Gary Schorzman, has honored us by agreeing to be master of ceremonies for the 2nd Annual Focus on Youth. He is a remarkable MC and we are very fortunate to have him, his support and his dedication.”
Performances will be featured in the categories of dance, vocals, bands, choirs, cheerleaders, sport groups, comedians and magicians. The works of artists, writers and sculptors will be on display upstairs. The times of the event will be Friday, March 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) and Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. (doors open at noon).
The deadline to sign up for performances was Feb. 28. However, if a student missed the notification, he/she may contact Krystal Waters at (208) 300-0070 or Emily Peterman at (208) 650-5690. For those students with artwork, written work or sculptures, the deadline is March 10 by 5 p.m. To register those entries, please contact Karla Jesse at 208-670-0580.
Private groups within the Minidoka County area, including piano, violin, voice and dance students, will also take part.
The event provides an opportunity for students to raise funds for their group or organization. Students will be handing out tickets for the performance. Please bring these tickets along with $5 for each ticket to the Wilson Theatre (one ticket covers individual days or both). Do not pay the students for the tickets. The money will benefit their group or organization. Please support your students by buying tickets to see their performances.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10 (individual days, or both). Funds collected at the door will benefit the DeMary Library. Children 13 and under are free.
During the event, the DeMary Library will have a display and staff will be there to discuss upcoming events. There will be a table for Ridley’s shoppers to donate their points in support of the Friends of the DeMary Library. There will also be raffles featuring many items donated by community businesses.
As members of the community and an organization promoting education and reading, the Friends of the DeMary Library is excited and proud to present this opportunity to honor the youth of Minidoka County. Kris Faux from the Renaissance Arts Council has lended support, allowing organizers to utilize the Wilson Theater for the production. Organizers also applaud Dr. Cox and the Minidoka County School District for their sponsorship and support, along with Chris Hall, manager of Walmart, for the generous grant of $500 that is assisting in funding the production.
Anyone wanting to support the production can contact Krystal Waters at (208) 300-0070 or Emily Peterman at (208) 650-5690.