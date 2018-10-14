JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The nation’s largest producer of fresh eggs is buying a Texas egg producer.
Cal-Maine Foods of Jackson, Mississippi, announced Wednesday that it would buy Featherland Egg Farms.
Featherland has 600,000 egg-laying hens and a feed mill and other facilities near Marion, Texas, outside San Antonio.
No price or other terms were announced. Cal-Maine says it expects to complete the purchase in coming weeks.
Chairman and CEO Dolph Baker says Featherland was attractive in part because it’s near other Cal-Maine facilities and major markets in south Texas. He says the acquisition will give Cal-Maine greater market reach.
Cal-Maine has 42 egg-producing facilities in 15 states, mostly in the South and Texas.
