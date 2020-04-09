Nampa, 1:45 p.m. April 2
Nampa, 1:45 p.m. April 2

  • 0
Medical workers speak with people inside their cars in a drive-up testing lane for COVID-19 in the early afternoon on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Primary Health Medical Group in Nampa.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Drive-thru testing has become the new normal for detection of COVID-19 across the country, and Nampa is no exception.

Patients with scheduled appointments are greeted at Primary Health Medical Group by a masked attendant and guided toward a designated testing lane.

Without exiting their cars, patients’ symptoms are checked. If symptoms align with those of the coronavirus disease, medical personnel administer a test, reaching a swab deep into the patient’s nose.

Workers stand guard to guide motorists toward drive-up lanes to be tested for COVID-19 in the early afternoon on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Primary Health Medical Group in Nampa.

While testing materials are packaged for delivery to the labs, and medical equipment is sanitized, patients are told results could take as long as 10 to 12 days.

—Jake King, Idaho Press

