Mychel Matthews

I worked for a construction trade magazine in Boise when the terrorist attack happened.

As I readied myself for work every morning, I would listen to the Bob and Tom Show on a local radio station. The morning of Sept. 11 was no different.

During the newsbreak, a local announcer reported that a small plane had flown into one of the World Trade Center towers. The image created in my mind was that of a tiny Cessna bouncing off the monstrosity.

I listened to an audiobook in my car on my way to work, oblivious to the scene that was about to unfold on live television.

As I parked in front of my place of employment, I saw my boss standing at the open door waiting for me.

“We’re under attack,” he said, as he dragged me into his office where his television showed plumes of black smoke belching from the stricken tower.

As we stood there speculating whether it was a terror attack, the second flight came into the view, just before crashing into the second tower and ending all speculation.

I stood frozen, staring at the two towers as smoke continued to billow across television screen.

As surreal as it was, it only got worse.