Mike Ramsey wrote a book called “My Dad is a Muslim, My Mom is a Lesbian, and I’m a Latter-day Saint,” released the week of Nov. 11. In the book, Ramsey talks about his pain growing up in a conservative small southern Idaho town in an extended Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints family with a single Lesbian mother — and a Muslim father he’d never met.
1. How long did it take Mike Ramsey to write his book:
A: Three years
B: Six months
C. One year
D. Five years
2. Ramsey is a:
A: Son of a Muslim
B: Child of a lesbian mother
C: Latter-day Saint
D: All of the above
3. Ramsey’s occupations have included:
A: Internet marketing
B: Former newspaper owner
C: Public speaker
D. All of the above
4. Ramsey wrote his book to show others he is right about homosexuality:
True or False
5. Ramsey’s biggest hurdle in writing the book was:
A. Gaining his mother’s approval
B. Learning the software
C. Overcoming his shame
D. All of the above
E. Finding a publisher
6. Ramsey’s mother’s (Janet Ramsey) former occupation was:
A. Teacher
B. Pilot in the U.S. Air Force
C. Internet marketer
D. Politician
