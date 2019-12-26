Mike Ramsey wrote a book called “My Dad is a Muslim, My Mom is a Lesbian, and I’m a Latter-day Saint,” released the week of Nov. 11. In the book, Ramsey talks about his pain growing up in a conservative small southern Idaho town in an extended Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints family with a single Lesbian mother — and a Muslim father he’d never met.

1. How long did it take Mike Ramsey to write his book:

A: Three years

B: Six months

C. One year

D. Five years

2. Ramsey is a:

A: Son of a Muslim

B: Child of a lesbian mother

C: Latter-day Saint

D: All of the above

3. Ramsey’s occupations have included:

A: Internet marketing

B: Former newspaper owner

C: Public speaker

D. All of the above

4. Ramsey wrote his book to show others he is right about homosexuality:

True or False

5. Ramsey’s biggest hurdle in writing the book was:

A. Gaining his mother’s approval

B. Learning the software

C. Overcoming his shame

D. All of the above

E. Finding a publisher

6. Ramsey’s mother’s (Janet Ramsey) former occupation was:

A. Teacher

B. Pilot in the U.S. Air Force

C. Internet marketer

D. Politician

