JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its next shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club Range, 6425 U.S. Highway 93, at mile marker 64.
Frank “Broken Nipple” Glauner will host the shoot, which is only for rifles.
The group recommends bringing a wrapped blanket you would like to receive yourself.
The public is welcome to come and shoot with the muzzleloaders.
For more information, call Glauner at 208-410-9057 or Leon Reed at 208-329-4902
