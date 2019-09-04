TWIN FALLS — Joshua Williams is homeless right now. He does not have running water or electricity in what he described as the shack where he currently resides.
He said donations from community organizations like Mustard Seed are helping him get back on his feet, and a good meal is a big help.
“It’s a good start for people in the community,” Williams said. “They’re willing to give us food and help us out.”
Mustard Seed has operated in Twin Falls for about 15 years. It provides a variety of services for people in need. Clients who demonstrate need can apply for the service, and the organization attempts to identify ways to meet those demands.
They don’t turn anybody away, said manager Dennis Moon.
“If they say we’re in need, we try to meet that need,” Moon said. “We take their word for it.”
Depending on the situation, Mustard Seed can help residents pay for bills or laundry, and even recover certain documents necessary to apply for jobs, like a birth certificate. But the organization’s major function is a food pantry and occasional soup kitchen, which helps feed hundreds of people dealing with food insecurity in the area.
Food insecurity is the most common need of people in the area, and the ability to put food on the table everyday can solve a lot of other issues, Moon said. If a person doesn’t have to worry about paying for groceries, they’ll have more money for rent and utilities, he added.
The pantry provides clients with a food box every 60 days. They can even be tailored to fit specific family sizes and needs.
And the box is large and contains a variety of food options.
Any given box contains the standard non-perishable food items from and canned goods, such as beans or rice. Mustard Seed also partners with food rescue programs, allowing the pantry to donate edible fresh produce that would have otherwise been thrown away.
Each box contains fresh fruit veggies. Some contain dairy products like milk, eggs and yogurt. A freezer stocks meat options for clients to take home. Even desserts like cake and donuts line the shelves of the pantry, waiting to be taken home.
“The food box we give is probably more diverse than any other,” Moon said.
The pantry’s operations are entirely paid for through donations and their thrift store next door. All of the workers are volunteers, and many of them volunteer at several locations.
Barbara Uire has volunteered at Mustard Seed since just after it opened, and she plans to continue volunteering their as long as she can.
Although the contributions may be small, it helps fill the need, she said.
“It’s just that feeling of being hungry and having nowhere to go,” Uire said. “They come in, they’re in need and we just like to give back to the community.”
Moon said many of their clients aren’t homeless but people who simply need help paying their bills each month. One income doesn’t necessarily provide for a family anymore, he said.
Mustard Seed is one of the many community organizations trying to help people feed their families throughout the country.
“Every community needs this service,” Moon said.
