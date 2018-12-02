NATICK, Mass. (AP) — A World War II museum in Massachusetts is displaying artifacts commemorating the Pearl Harbor attack ahead of the Dec. 7 anniversary.
The International Museum of World War II says it recently acquired a life ring from the USS Arizona.
The battleship was among those destroyed in the surprise attack by Japan on the U.S naval base in Hawaii that prompted the U.S. to enter the war in 1941.
The ship's sunken remains are now a national memorial.
The museum, located in the Boston suburb of Natick, also displays many other artifacts related to the attack.
Among them is Japan's formal declaration of war against the U.S., pieces of Japanese planes shot down at Pearl Harbor and women's panties that read: "Remember Pearl Harbor, Don't Get Caught with Your Pants Down."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.