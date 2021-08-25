Murtaugh Red Devils

Head coach: Todd Jensen, 4 years
Last year’s record: 3-6
Number of expected players on the team
25 varsity and JV
How is the team different from last year?
Kids learning new positions
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Better tackling
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
Different style of team
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Brune, Martinez
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Youth and growing
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
More physical this year
