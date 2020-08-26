Murtaugh Red Devils

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Todd Jensen, 4th year

Record: 5-5

Playoffs: lost 52-14 to Carey in quarterfinals

Murtaugh makes the jump from 1A DI to 1A DII for the 2020 season, and the Red Devils are looking to qualify for the state playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

“We’ve made it a little further in the playoffs in the last three years,” said head coach Todd Jensen. “We are looking to continue to build on that.”

Defensively, senior Zac Gunnell, a three-year starter on the defensive line, is back to anchor Murtaugh’s efforts.

“We expect big things from him,” Jensen said.

Senior safety Ty Stanger, junior lineman, and senior Swiss Army Knife Wes Stanger also return for the Red Devils.

On the other side of the ball. Gunnell will play center while Martinez will line up as a guard. Quarterback Ty Stanger has receiver Wes Stanger as a weapon on the outside.

Murtaugh renews its rivalry with Hansen for its season opener on Friday, Aug. 28. This game will be at Hansen.

