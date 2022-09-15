Multiple agencies work together on hostage training

Actor Courtney Cunningham, second from left, with the Twin Falls Police Department takes multiple hostages during a training scenario Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH photos, TIMES-NEWS
Actor Courtney Cunningham, left, with the Twin Falls Police Department, takes a TSA agent hostage and uses them as a lookout during a training scenario Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Actor Courtney Cunningham with the Twin Falls Police Department peacefully surrenders after taking multiple hostages during a training scenario Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — Agencies throughout the Magic Valley worked together on a hostage training exercise Wednesday morning at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport.
According to Airport Operations Supervisor Matt Barnes, the Federal Aviation Administration requires full-scale training events like this every three years, but they will often do smaller exercises throughout the year.
“It was also an opportunity to allow all these different agencies to get together and practice working with one another,” Barnes said.
