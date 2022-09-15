 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple agencies work together on hostage training

TWIN FALLS — Agencies throughout the Magic Valley worked together on a hostage training exercise Wednesday morning at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport.

According to Airport Operations Supervisor Matt Barnes, the Federal Aviation Administration requires full-scale training events like this every three years, but they will often do smaller exercises throughout the year.

“It was also an opportunity to allow all these different agencies to get together and practice working with one another,” Barnes said.

