Folks will notice something missing when they look at Twin Falls Cowboys Royal’s schedule.

Yeah, there are some Idaho teams in there. Rexburg. Idaho Falls. Blackfoot. Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene and even a few Boise-area schools.

Then plenty of non-Idaho teams from out-of-state tournaments. But no Magic Valley teams. Zero. Until the Area C District Tournament, which starts Tuesday.

Instead, Royal coach Tim Stadelmeir intentionally manufactured a schedule loaded with older AA American Legion baseball teams from Idaho and surrounding states. Exposure to different pitching and players, all in hopes of a payoff in postseason.

“Our schedule, we have played so much,” Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “We played all AA schedule the whole time. All the tournaments we have went to, we have been the youngest team.”

Royal (10-15) still earned the No. 1 seed from the East Division in the district tournament. Royal logged a 9-5 mark against Idaho teams and averaged 7.7 runs per game.

“I think our record is a little deceiving when you look at what we’re capable of doing,” Stadelmeir said. “This group has really battled. I’m excited to see what they can do in the postseason. I think it will be a good time for baseball.”

Maddox Stadelmeir said he thinks the pitching Royal faced in the Reno, Nevada, Tournament last week will help them at districts. They went 0-5 and were shutout once. Royal combined for 2.8 runs per game in that tourney.

“It was rough,” Maddox Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “There was a lot of really good pitching. We haven’t seen anything like that. That was probably the best pitching we’ve seen, for sure.”

Royal, which will need to place in the top-four at districts to qualify for the state tournament, opens against either Marsh Valley or Malad at Twin Falls High School’s Bill Ingram Field at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“Seeing all those different arms and different teams I think has made us better,” Tim Stadelmeir said. “It has kinda opened our eyes. Humbled us a little bit. Also, we got a pretty inexperienced group.”

