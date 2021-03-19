 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Idaho Legislature votes to recess until April 6 over COVID-19 concerns after 5 members of House test positive.
0 comments
breaking

The Idaho Legislature votes to recess until April 6 over COVID-19 concerns after 5 members of House test positive.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick

Lawmakers in the House of Representative debate a bill on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Statehouse in Boise.

 AP Photo/Keith Ridler

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature votes to recess until April 6 over COVID-19 concerns after 5 members of House test positive.

At least five of the 70 House members have contracted the illness in the last week, and there are fears a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is in the Statehouse.

“The House has had several positive tests, so it is probably prudent that the House take a step back for a couple weeks until things calm down and it's not hot around here for COVID,” Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said.

He said the House was waiting to see how the 35-member Senate reacted. Two senators contracted COVID-19 but have recovered and returned to the Senate.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon said the Senate hadn't decided how it would react.

“The Senate has not yet been able to caucus to meet to discuss this,” Anthon said. “We would want to be courteous to our colleagues in the House of Representatives. This is what's playing out this morning.”

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Cherry"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News